Any surprises? Twins announce 25-man roster for AL Division Series (with analysis)

NEW YORK — The wait is over. The Twins had to submit their 25-man roster for the American League Division Series against the Yankees by 9 a.m. Friday. Game 1 is Friday night in the Bronx; here’s what the roster looks like with a quick reaction.

PITCHERS (12)

Jose Berrios (R)

Randy Dobnak (R)

Tyler Duffey (R)

Kyle Gibson (R)

Brusdar Graterol (R)

Zack Littell (R)

Trevor May (R)

Jake Odorizzi (R)

Taylor Rogers (L)

Sergio Romo (R)

Devin Smeltzer (L)

Cody Stashak (R)

POSITION PLAYERS (13)

Jason Castro, C

Mitch Garver, C

Ehire Adrianza, utility

Luis Arraez, 2B

C.J. Cron, 1B

Marwin Gonzalez, 1B/3B/OF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Miguel Sano, 3B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Jake Cave, OF

Max Kepler, OF

Eddie Rosario, OF

Nelson Cruz, DH

REACTION TO DECISIONS ON PITCHING

Only a few potential surprises here. Martin Perez gets left off the roster and Kyle Gibson is on and will work out of the bullpen. That means Rogers and Smeltzer will be the only two lefthanders among the 12 pitchers the Twins have available in the opening round. It was clear the Twins wanted to put Gibson on this roster when he got a few opportunities to pitch in relief late in the season. Perez, meanwhile, might have cost himself the roster spot when he gave up eight runs in eight innings over his last two starts of the regular season against Kansas City. Perez’s first three appearances this season were out of the bullpen but he had his ERA as low as 2.89 in mid-May and was one of the Twins’ top starters. Obviously, that did not last.

REACTION TO DECISIONS ON POSITION PLAYERS

Luis Arraez (right ankle sprain) being able to take ground balls Thursday at Yankee Stadium was a good indication he would be on this roster so that decision came as no surprise. The Twins were extremely cautious with Kepler (left rhomboid strain) and Gonzalez (right oblique tightness) late in the season in order to make sure they would be ready to go. The one I didn’t see coming was the inclusion of Adrianza (right oblique strain). When he was injured on Sept. 12 against Washington, Adrianza appeared to be done for the season. But the Twins were happy enough with his progress that they went with him and left Willians Astudillo off. Astudillo’s ability to catch was thought to be an advantage in case something happened to Garver or Castro. LaMonte Wade Jr. also could have provided outfield depth but the Twins probably feel they have that with Gonzalez being able to play left and right. Arraez also can play left but he’s not very experienced at that position and the sprained ankle might be an issue in the outfield.

NEW YORK YANKEES ROSTER

PITCHERS (13)

Zack Britton, L

Luis Cessa, R

Aroldis Chapman, L

Chad Green, R

J.A. Happ, L

Tommy Kahnle, R

Jonathan Loaisiga,R

Tyler Lyons,L

Adam Ottavino, R

James Paxton, L

Luis Severino, R

Masahiro Tanaka, R

POSITION PLAYERS (13)

Austin Romine, C

Gary Sánchez, C

Edwin Encarnacion, DH/1B

Didi Gregorius, 2B/SS

DJ LeMahieu, 1b/2B/3B

Gleyber Torres, SS

Gio Urshela, 3B

Luke Voit, 1B

Brett Gardner, OF

Aaron Judge, OF

Cameron Maybin, OF

Giancarlo Stanton, OF

Tyler Wade, OF