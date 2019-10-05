Game 2 lineups: Twins make a few adjustments; also Zulgad preview from Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK — The lineups for Game 2 of the Twins series against the Yankees in the American League Division Series. The Yankees have no changes in their starting lineup from their 10-4 victory on Friday. Righthander Randy Dobnak will make his first postseason start for Minnesota and only his sixth big-league start overall.

The Twins have a few changes with righthander Masahiro Tanaka starting for New York. Max Kepler returns to the leadoff spot after hitting sixth on Friday and Mitch Garver drops to fifth. Marwin Gonzalez will replace C.J. Cron at first base and Jake Cave gets the start in left field, meaning Eddie Rosario will stay in right.