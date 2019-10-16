Interview with Mets complete, Twins coach set to meet with Pirates

Twins bench coach Derek Shelton has interviewed with the New York Mets about their managerial opening and will meet with the Pittsburgh Pirates about their vacant manager’s job on Thursday, according to Major League sources.

It was expected that Shelton and hitting coach James Rowson would be two of the Twins’ coaches in line to interview for managerial openings after Minnesota won the American League Central this season under first-year manager Rocco Baldelli. No team is believed to have sought permission to speak to Rowson at this point.

Teams with openings include the Mets, Pirates, Cubs, Giants, Padres, Phillies and Royals. The Angels hired Joe Maddon on Wednesday.