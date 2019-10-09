No surprise: Twins pick up option on Nelson Cruz’s contract

That didn’t take long.

Two days after being eliminated from the playoffs, the Twins reportedly exercised their option on Nelson Cruz’s contract for 2020 at $12 million. Cruz signed a one-year, $14 million that included a team option last winter after four seasons in Seattle.

Twins are picking up Nelson Cruz’s $12M option for 2020. No surprise there. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 9, 2019

Cruz, who will turn 40 on July 1, 2020, hit .311/.392/.639 with 41 home runs and 108 RBIs in 120 games in his first season with the Twins. He also reached the 400 home run mark for his career and is at 401 through 15 years. Cruz’s leadership also provided a positive impact in the Twins’ clubhouse.

Cruz was 2-for-10 as the Twins were swept in three games by the Yankees in the American League Division Series. He hit a solo home run in Game 1 at Yankee Stadium.