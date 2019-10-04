Projecting the Twins’ Game 1 lineup

The ALDS roster is now out. Importantly, all of the players dealing with injuries to end the season (not including Byron Buxton and Sam Dyson) are active for Minnesota. That list includes Max Kepler, Marwin Gonzalez, C.J. Cron, Luis Arraez and Ehire Adrianza.

With the roster complete and left-handed starter James Paxton on the mound for New York, here’s what the Game 1 lineup could look like, based on how the Twins have lined up against lefties in the past:

Mitch Garver-C Jorge Polanco-SS Nelson Cruz-DH Eddie Rosario-LF Miguel Sano-3B Max Kepler-CF C.J. Cron-1B Marwin Gonzalez-RF Jonathan Schoop-2B

Given Arraez’s continued recovery and Schoop’s strong numbers against left-handed pitching, I’d expect Schoop to get the nod in Game 1. That will likely change on Saturday and Monday, when the Yankees start righties Masahiro Tanaka and Luis Severino.