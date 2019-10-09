Report: Twins could soon complete deal to keep Derek Falvey

The Twins are going to do their best to end the Derek Falvey-to-the-Red Sox rumors before they gain steam. The Twins and their chief baseball officer could soon complete a new deal that will keep the 36-year-old Falvey in Minnesota, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.

The report comes two days after the Twins’ season was ended with a sweep by the New York Yankees in the American League Division series and as the Red Sox continue to search for a replacement for Dave Dombrowski.

Dombrowski was fired as the Red Sox’s head of baseball operations early last month.

Falvey made sense as a candidate for the Boston job considering the turn around he has led in Minnesota in his three seasons and because he grew up about 30 minutes from Fenway Park in Lynn, Mass.