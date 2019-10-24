Report: Twins hitting coach to become bench coach, offensive coordinator for Marlins

While Twins bench coach Derek Shelton remains a candidate for the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates managerial jobs, the team found out Thursday it was losing hitting coach James Rowson.

Rowson will become the bench coach and the offensive coordinator for the Miami Marlins, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Twins set the big-league, single-seson home run record this season and there was some speculation Rowson might be in the running to become a manager. That didn’t happen but he will play a major role in the Marlins’ organization, implementing hitting philosophies throughout the organization.

Rowson, 43, was hired as the Twins hitting coach in 2017 when Paul Molitor was manager and remained in 2019 when Rocco Baldelli got the job. The Twins’ offensive production was a major reason the team won their first AL Central title since 2010.

The New York Post reported this week that Shelton will get a second interview with the Mets for their manager’s job.