Twins could get a look at pitcher claimed off waivers

Matt Wisler has been in a few organizations and the latest is the Minnesota Twins. If you don’t follow MLB prospects very closely, you may not have heard about the former 7th round pick. When you start to dig into the numbers for the newest waiver claim in Minnesota, one thing jumps out.

Wisler learned the art of the punchout.

Innings K% BB% 2015 109 15.1% 8.4% 2016 156 2/3 17.1% 7.3% 2017 32 1/3 14.4% 8.5% 2018 40 19.3% 4.2% 2019 51 1/3 28.1% 7.1%

Source: FanGraphs.com

The Twins on Tuesday claimed Wisler off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. And they had room on the roster because they had outrighted Ian Miller, Ryan LaMarre and Ronald Torreyes.

Wisler, a former starter turned reliever, pitched almost 400 innings in the big leagues and has a 5.20 ERA. So more likely the Twins are looking beneath the hood with a belief that they can unlock something with the former Brave, Padre, Red and Mariner.

In two stops in 2019, Wisler struck out 63 hitters and walked 16 in 51 1/3 innings, which is a ratio that catches your attention. But he posted a 5.61 ERA splitting time between the Padres and Mariners.

He’s also evolved, over time, from a fastball-sinker-slider pitcher into one with a heavy reliance on the breaking ball (70% of his pitches in 2019). You’re reminded of Twins pitcher Andrew Vasquez, a big lefty who comes into the game telling you he’s going to throw the breaking ball, and then just sticks with it over and over.

Wisler is 27, but is that too old to find a new form and evolve as a pitcher. Tyler Duffey, who is 28, pitched like an all-star after the trade deadline this year. He legitimately looked like one of the best relievers in baseball for two full months, after years of being released by the internet.