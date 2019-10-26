Twins notes: Arbitration decisions, Rosario’s trade value, Lewis’ AFL run

A few late-October thoughts on the Twins:

Losing James Rowson hurts the organization, though it’s inevitable that a 101-win team will have some of its coaching talent poached by other clubs. That’s particularly true when said team sets the all-time single-season home run record. Even if you view that record as a product of juiced balls, the Twins still led the majors in home runs, and Rowson helped oversee a complete overhaul of the team’s offensive approach that yielded big results.

Mitch Garver, Max Kepler, Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco and Miguel Sano all improved considerably at the plate during Rowson’s tenure. Buxton and Sano underwent significant mechanical changes (sometimes in-season) and reaped the rewards, while Garver, Kepler and others appeared to change their approach to focus more on elevating the baseball. Rowson was always quick to credit the players when asked about their development, but the ridiculous offensive numbers the Twins put up were unquestionably aided by his tutelage. He’s well on his way to being a manager.

Speaking of losing coaching talent, Derek Shelton may be next to depart the organization. He’s reportedly been asked back for a second interview for the Mets’ open managerial position. Shelton was a candidate to be the Twins’ manager after Paul Molitor was fired, but ultimately returned as the bench coach under Rocco Baldelli. Like Baldelli, Shelton spent significant time as a coach in a Rays’ organization that’s thought of as one of the smartest and most progressive organizations in the game. In 2018, Shelton managed two games for the Twins in Boston, when Molitor left to attend the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Cooperstown. During that series, Shelton said he had managerial aspirations, and he may now get that chance in the league’s biggest media market.

The Twins have stated they’re targeting ‘impact pitching’ this offseason, but it will also be interesting to see how they address their catching situation, with Jason Castro departing as a free agent. The Twins placed high value on rest and recovery in 2019, giving all position players other than Polanco consistent days off. No players need rest more than catchers, of course, and the Twins smartly stuck to their approach despite the temptation to put Garver’s potent bat in the lineup more often. But, if they continue with that approach in 2020, they need to sign someone who can be more than a twice-a-week starter behind the dish. In other words, keeping Garver fresh means that his backup will get heavy playing time, so the Twins would take a big hit offensively if that player provides meager offensive production. Castro could be a candidate to come back on a one year deal—his .767 OPS in 2019 was very solid for his position. If not, Minnesota should prioritize making a significant financial investment in a solid catcher to pair with Garver, rather than settling for a career backup.

Minnesota will have some difficult decisions to make this winter regarding arbitration-eligible players, players with options, and departing free agents. C.J. Cron is entering his final year of arbitration, and would be due a significant raise on the $4.8 million he received in 2019. It’s difficult to assess his value, because the thumb injury he dealt with in the second half sapped his power and brought down his numbers after a really strong start to the year. Cron’s an average to slightly above average defensive first baseman who hits for solid power, but whether that’s worth the $7 million or so he’d get next year is a tough call. It’s possible they agree to a deal for less money (perhaps for around the same amount he received in 2019) to avoid arbitration, as they did with Ehire Adrianza last year. That type of deal is contingent on the player believing that if non-tendered, he wouldn’t receive more on the open market. Speaking of Adrianza, he too is up for arbitration, and given the production he provided this year, he may not agree to another reduced deal.

Jake Odorizzi will surely get the Qualifying Offer, and likely turn it down. Predicting the free agent market in baseball is next to impossible, but a contract in the same range as what Lance Lynn (3 years/$30 million) received from Texas could be around what Odorizzi gets on the open market. Odorizzi had a really good 2019 (3.51 ERA) and deserves a solid payday; he should be a target to return to the Twins as a No. 3 starter. One factor that could lower his value a bit is how rarely he pitches deep into games. Because he generates so many foul balls, his pitch counts have a tendency to rise quickly. Odorizzi didn’t throw a pitch in the 8th inning all season, and despite making 30 starts, didn’t accrue enough innings to even qualify for the ERA title. He’s a very solid pitcher who would make any rotation better, but the price tag shouldn’t be outrageous if the Twins want him back.

Minnesota could give Michael Pineda the Qualifying Offer as well (for a reduced rate given his suspension), though that’s a more difficult decision. Pineda would get about $14.5 million if he accepted the prorated QO. While he put up a nice 2019, $14.5 million for the 20-25 starts he’d give is a hefty price tag, particularly given that like Odorizzi, Pineda rarely goes deep into games, and unlike Odorizzi, has a recent history of both nagging and significant injuries.

Martin Perez has a $7.5 team option. In June, it seemed like a no-brainer the Twins would pick that up, but after really struggling in the second half the guess here is they let him walk.

A lot of Twins fans will disagree, but it could make sense to consider bringing back Kyle Gibson on a one year deal in the $5-7 million range to be the team’s fifth starter. Just hear me out for a second before angrily closing the computer. The frustrations with Gibson’s nibbling and inconsistency are valid. But in a year in which he was trying to rebound from e. Coli and then had ulcerative colitis throughout the season, he had a 4.84 ERA and 4.26 FIP, while striking out a career high 9.0 K/9. Last year, when healthy, he had a stellar 3.62 ERA, and had a 3.76 ERA in the second half of 2017. He’s a legitimate bounceback candidate because of the illness and his seemingly figuring it out for the year and a half preceding the illness. If the financial commitment is minimal, the Twins could cut bait quickly if Gibson continued to struggle. It’s worth considering.

Eddie Rosario is entering his second year of arbitration, and should get around $6 million after receiving $4.19 million in 2019. The Twins won’t nontender Rosario, but they could look to trade him with Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach getting closer to the big leagues and Jake Cave and LaMonte Wade available to fill in until the top prospects are ready. Rosario’s trade value likely isn’t as high as many fans think, though. Despite his talent and flair for the dramatic, he had a pretty average year in 2019. His .800 OPS isn’t great production for a corner outfielder, and he’s the only major component of the Twins’ young offensive core that hasn’t shown an increase in offensive production under Rowson. Further, the defensive lapses that have plagued him throughout his career—particularly his proclivity to throw to the wrong base and overthrow the cutoff man—continued in 2019. With just two years of team control left, it’s unlikely the Twins could get more than a back-end starter for Rosario. Unless he’s part of a larger package for pitching, Rosario seems more likely than not to return to the Twins in 2020 as the starting left fielder, at least until Kirilloff forces his way to the big leagues.

Like Rosario, Sano has two years of team control left and has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate. Sano had a huge second half at the plate, though questions about his ability to both stay healthy and stick at third remain. This may be the offseason in which the Twins have to make a decision on their third baseman. If they believe he’s truly turned a corner, they could offer an extension that would buy out his final two arbitration years and perhaps two or three free agent seasons. If not, his trade value will likely never be higher coming off a season in which he stayed in the lineup consistently once he returned to the team in mid-May and posted a .923 OPS. If they’re not going to commit to him long-term, there’s no reason to wait to move him. Even if he had a huge 2020, his trade value likely would be lower than it is now because he’d be a year away from free agency.

Royce Lewis has crushed the Arizona Fall League. After a poor offensive season in 2019 (.236/.290/.371), Lewis is slashing .359/.420/.590 with three home runs, nine doubles, and five steals against some of the top pitching prospects in the game. His team will play in the AFL championship game Saturday. Lewis has the fourth highest OPS in the league. Interestingly, he’s spent time at second, third, and center field in the AFL (because of roster construction rules in the AFL, the Twins couldn’t dictate where Lewis played defensively). It may ultimately be a good thing, because if he demonstrates defensive flexibility, it could expedite his path to the big leagues. The Twins’ preference is for Lewis to stick at short, of course, but if he ends up being a super utility player who profiles similarly to Marwin Gonzalez and Ben Zobrist, Minnesota would take it, assuming the bat continues to progress.