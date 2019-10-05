Twins Pregame Tidbits: Jake Odorizzi acknowledges ‘we kind of gave one away’

NEW YORK — The Twins’ decision to start rookie Randy Dobnak in Game 2 of the American League Division Series over veteran Jake Odorizzi is interesting because of the pressure it will put on Dobnak.

Odorizzi is a fly ball pitcher — Dobnak gets more ground balls — which is why the decision was made to have Odorizzi start Game 3 on Monday night at Target Field. But Odorizzi has appeared in nine games in Yankee Stadium and made eight starts in his career. Of course, he has a 5.40 ERA in those games so there’s no guarantee he would be the answer.

Odorizzi was asked before Saturday’s game about pitching in the Bronx. It was clearly something that got to relievers Zack Littell and Cody Stashak on Friday in the Twins’ 10-4 loss in Game 1. Odorizzi spent five seasons pitching for the Rays, a rival of the Yankees in the AL East.

“For me, personally, I know everyone is a little bit different, but I think breathing is a big point here,” he said. “A lot of guys get caught up in the loud noises of Yankee Stadium, you’re playing the Yankees, the pinstripes, everything in between. But I pitched here a lot more than other people. I got a full crash course when I was a rookie, just learning how to just pitch here and try to be successful.

“When you’re facing these guys here, nobody is ever out of the game. As you saw Friday, the lead changes, the swings, one home run and you’re back to within a run. No lead is really safe, be it home team, visiting team, whatever it may be.”

Odorizzi said because of that the key is to remain focused no matter what is happening.

“Even if you have a five-run lead, things could change really quickly,” he said. “Especially in the playoffs, a lot of weird things happen in the playoffs. Yesterday we kind of gave one away. We left the door open, and they came right in and left us in the rear view mirror. Those are the things that can happen here. We just have to tighten up our play and I think we’re going to be OK.”

The Twins held a 2-0 lead on the Yankees entering the bottom of the third on Friday before New York rallied for three runs.

RIGHT OFF CENTER

Eddie Rosario played 121 games in left field during the regular season and only 11 in right field, but he has been in right for the opening two games of the ALDS in Yankee Stadium. Marwin Gonzalez played left in Game 1 and Jake Cave was in left in Game 2.

So is the plan to keep Rosario in right when the series shifts to Target Field or is this just being done in Yankee Stadium? “It may change,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We bounced Eddie back and forth a reasonable amount. Eddie also has some history going back, playing some right field earlier in his career. I believe he also did in the WBC.

“He’s very comfortable playing anywhere. He’s been very open about being willing to play pretty much anywhere on the field. Also, Cave, Marwin, there are guys that are very comfortable. I like having these guys as interchangeable pieces that are able to do some different things.”

ARRAEZ BACK IN

Although second baseman Luis Arraez did not appear to be near 100 percent on Friday as he played through a sprained ankle, he was in the starting lineup hitting sixth on Saturday.

“We always check with our guys,” Baldelli said, “especially the guys that are coming off something, but we were pretty confident with the way he came out of the game that he was fine. It’s easy to talk — he’s coming off this injury and the ball certainly found him many times (on Friday). He was involved in a lot of different plays. I thought he actually ran well.

“You can certainly see in a very minor way that it’s not at a point where he’s an absolute 100 percent. … I think he had good at-bats. That’s also something he’s done from the beginning to end, and we would anticipate to see that from him again. He looks fine swinging the bat.”

Arraez went 1-for-3 with a double and run in Friday’s loss. He also failed to catch DJ LeMahieu’s single to shallow right to lead off the Yankees’ 3-run third inning. It’s a play he normally would make.