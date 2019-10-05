Twins Tidbits: Randy Dobnak to the rescue; Luis Arraez’s shaky night; Jose Berrios’ Game 1 start

NEW YORK — Randy Dobnak’s storybook year that has seen him go from Uber driver to a big-league pitcher — oh yeah, he also got married last weekend — will have a chance to get even better on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

The rookie righthander will make his first playoff start with an opportunity to help the Twins tie their American League Division Series with New York at one game apiece. If the 24-year-old isn’t successful, the Twins will return home facing elimination on Monday night at Target Field in the best-of-five series. In other words, no pressure at all.

“I’m really excited for it, this is what everybody dreams of, postseason baseball,” Dobnak said. “I’m going to treat it just like any other game. Just me and whoever is catching back there. Take the crowd out of it. Just pitch to my strengths and just keep doing what I’ve been doing all year.”

That’s easy to say but not as easy to do against a Yankees lineup that crushes the baseball — the Yankees won 10-4 in Game 1 on Friday — and a fan base that creates an electric atmosphere in the Bronx. Young relievers Zack Littell and Cody Stashak both looked overwhelmed during their appearances on Friday. They combined to give up four runs and two home runs in one inning of work.

“I love it,” Dobnak said of the atmosphere. “The louder they are, the more I love it.”

Dobnak started the season at Single-A Fort Myers, was promoted to Double-A Pensacola and then Triple-A Rochester before being summoned to Minnesota. He went 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA in nine games and five starts with the Twins.

Baldelli said he is sticking to his original plan, starting Dobnak on Saturday and then Odorizzi in Game 3. That also means that Saturday’s game could turn into another one in which the bullpen has to play a big role.

Given the importance of the game, would Baldelli consider turning to guys like Sergio Romo and Taylor Rogers sooner rather than later? Especially since he used five relievers (Littell, Tyler Duffey, Stashak, Kyle Gibson and Brusdar Graterol) on Friday and three of them gave up runs.

“We could run them out there, probably still reasonably late in the game, but maybe push them up a little bit,” Baldelli said. ” … That is definitely possible.”

IMPACTED BY INJURY?

Less than a week after suffering a sprained ankle, Luis Arraez started at second base for the Twins on Friday. It was clear he was trying to play through the injury.

DJ LeMahieu led off the third inning with a single to shallow right that fell just out of Arraez’s reach. It wouldn’t have been an easy catch, but it’s a play he definitely can make.

Arraez made a less-than-perfect throw later in the inning on what would have completed a double play and gotten Jose Berrios out of the third with only one run against. But when Twins first baseman C.J. Cron failed to pick Arraez’s throw — Cron was charged with an error — it enabled the Yankees to score two more runs and take a 3-2 lead.

Baldelli downplayed Arraez’s injury afterward. “We saw him make all the plays (Thursday),” Baldelli said. “We worked him out pretty good. If he had a regular week of work, would he be making a better throw on the double play? Who knows? There’s really no way to know that.

“I’m going to bet on him every time being ready, making those plays. I think on the pop-up, it was kind of an odd play. I’m not sure if there was a visual issue or just missed straight out — you know, a play that he probably makes more times than not. He comes right back, puts a good swing on the ball, and gives us a chance to do something on the other side of the ball. So I thought he was fine, and I really wasn’t worried about the injury issues at all. He came out of the game well.”

Arraez went 1-for-3 and scored a run. Max Kepler, who returned from a shoulder injury and started in center, went 0-for-2, and Marwin Gonzalez, who had been sidelined by an oblique issue, was in left field and went 2-for-4 with a double. Kepler had not played in a full game since Sept. 14 and Gonzalez since Sept. 22.

BERRIOS’ START

Berrios gave up three runs (one earned) on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts in four innings. It was far from a spectacular performance — he threw 88 pitches, including 54 for strikes — but it would have been good enough if the Twins’ bats and bullpen delivered. Instead, the Twins hit three solo home runs (Jorge Polanco, Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sano) and the bullpen was awful.

“I thought Jose threw the ball pretty well,” Baldelli said. “I think he pitched with his fastball pretty well. His breaking ball kind of came and went, but I think he was able to work through a few situations and do it pretty well.

“We didn’t make all the plays behind him. It did make it tough. We had to get some extra outs. We had to throw a lot more pitches. So he did have to work because of it and probably shortened the outing a little bit, which caused us to have to go to the pen and have to cover some more innings. So it’s all related.”

Berrios’ best inning was the fourth in which he retired Didi Gregorius on a foul out to catcher Mitch Garver; Gio Urshela on a fly to center; and DJ LeMahieu on a called third strike. That also was Berrios’ last inning of work.

“I knew I had a lot of pitches in the first three innings,” Berrios said. “I tried to keep going in the game, so that’s why I go in that inning and (tried to throw) more quality pitches. Tried to (work through) the hitters more quickly.”

STATS AND STUFF

The Twins have lost their past 14 playoff games, the longest losing streak by any team in postseason history. Eleven of those losses have come against the Yankees, including each of the past eight. The Boston Red Sox had a 13-game playoff losing streak from Oct. 25, 1986 to Oct. 6, 1995.

The Twins are 25-41 (.379) all-time in the postseason

The Twins’ three home runs on Friday were their most ever in a postseason game, but they have been held to four runs or fewer in each of their past 11 playoff games. That is tied for the third-longest such streak in modern postseason history (since 1903) and trails only the Brooklyn Dodgers’ 18-game streak from Oct. 9, 1916 to Oct. 1, 1947 and the Oakland A’s 12-game streak from Oct. 17, 1974 to Oct. 6, 1988.

Friday’s game went 4 hours, 15 minutes, making it the second-longest nine-inning postseason game in Yankees history, behind Game 3 of the 2004 ALCS against Boston (4:20).