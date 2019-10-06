Vikings Tidbits: Dalvin Cook takes a pass and Mike Zimmer has challenging decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Dalvin Cook had his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season on Sunday in the Vikings’ 28-10 victory over the Giants at MetLife Stadium, but that wasn’t the running back’s only involvement in the offensive mix.

Cook tied his season-high with six catches and established a career-high with 86 receiving yards. He also rushed for 132 yards on 21 carries — he was held to 35 yards on 14 carries last week by the Chicago Bears — and now has 542 yards rushing on the season. Cook did fumble twice and lost one at the Giants’ 1-yard line. Cook, who hadn’t fumbled this season entering Sunday, was stripped of the ball by Giants strong safety Jabrill Peppers.

Cook actually fumbled at the 5 after a 19-yard run and linebacker Tuzar Skipper recovered at the 1 late in the first half. The Giants managed to botch that opportunity when former Vikings offensive coordinator and current Giants coach Pat Shurmur called for a handoff to running back Jon Hilliman in the end zone. Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr easily got into New York’s backfield and hit Hilliman for a safety and a 15-7 lead for Minnesota.

CHALLENGING PLAY

Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes had a late pass interference flag thrown against him after he broke up a Daniel Jones pass to wide receiver Cody Latimer on second-and-10 from the Giants 36 yard line in the third quarter.

Waynes voiced his displeasure to the officiating crew and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer decided to challenge the call. Not surprisingly, the decision was upheld and the Giants got the 37-yard gain to the Vikings 27.

Again, the Giants did nothing with the opportunity. After moving to the Vikings 3-yard line, Jones was sacked for a 9-yard loss by defensive end Danielle Hunter and Minnesota took over on its own 12.

ODDS AND ENDS

Vikings punter Britton Colquitt did not punt until early in the fourth quarter.

Vikings second-year cornerback Mike Hughes made a nice play on another Giants’ fourth-down play in the fourth quarter to break up a Jones pass to wide receiver Sterling Shepard in the end zone. Shurmur threw the challenge flag, claiming Hughes interfered with Shepard but the play was upheld.

Vikings left guard Pat Elflein left the game briefly but returned as did cornerback Xavier Rhodes. Linebacker Ben Gedeon departed and was in concussion protocol. He did not return.