What a hit: Nelson Cruz named Twins’ MVP, takes home multiple honors

Nelson Cruz was named the Twins’ MVP for 2019 on Tuesday as the team announced the recipients of its annual Diamond Awards, which are given based on voting conducted by the Twin Cities Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

The 39-year-old Cruz received the Calvin R Griffith award after hitting .311 with 26 doubles, 41 home runs, 108 RBIs and having a 1.031 OPS in his first season with the club. The designated hitter was signed as a free agent last winter and the Twins picked up their $12 million option on him for 2020 after he helped guide the club to its first AL Central title since 2010.

Cruz also received two other honors. He was named the winner of the Bob Allison award — given to the player who exemplifies determination, hustle, tenacity, competitive spirit and leadership both on and off the field — and the Carl R. Pohlad community service award.

Also honored were: