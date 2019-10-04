What happens if one of the Twins’ injured players can’t make it through ALDS?

NEW YORK — The Twins are definitely taking some chances by putting four position players on their 25-man ALDS roster who are dealing with injuries.

Second baseman Luis Arraez suffered a sprained right ankle last Saturday in Kansas City. Outfielder Max Kepler (left rhomboid strain) and super-utility player Marwin Gonzalez (right oblique tightness) were sitting out as they attempted to get healthy for the postseason and another utility ace, Ehire Adrianza (right oblique strain), was thought to be done for the season.

Yet, all four will be on the Twins roster for their opening-round postseason series when they begin play Friday night against the New York Yankees in the Bronx. So what happens if one of them gets re-injured, or if anyone else gets hurt for that matter?

There was a time when the answer would have been very simple. Nothing. The Twins would have been forced to play shorthanded. That’s no longer the case but taking a player off the ALDS roster does come with potential consequences.

If an in-series roster change is to be made it must be approved by Major League Baseball, meaning their medical people will make the decision of whether the injury is legit. Also, the Twins can’t alter their roster makeup of 12 pitchers and 13 position players. If a position player is taken off the ALDS roster, he must be replaced by another position player.

Where it gets interesting is that a decision to remove a player from the ALDS roster doesn’t just make him ineligible for the remainder of that series. He also would have to sit out the American League Championship Series but could come back for the World Series.