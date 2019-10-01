Zulgad: What will Twins’ roster look like for ALDS? Here’s one man’s guess

Rocco Baldelli isn’t going to reveal anything about the makeup of his 25-man roster for the American League Division Series against the Yankees until it’s absolutely necessary. That won’t come until the Twins manager is required to turn his roster into the MLB office at 9 a.m. Friday, nine hours before Minnesota will play Game 1 at Yankee Stadium.

While Badelli might not want to tip his hand, that doesn’t stop us from guessing about how many pitchers and position players will be on the roster and what that roster might look like. Here’s one man’s guess. Again this is all Zulgad speculation. (Feel free to leave your thoughts and projections in the comments section.)

PITCHERS (12)

Jose Berrios, R

Randy Dobnak, R

Tyler Duffey, R

Brusdar Graterol, R

Zack Littell, R

Trevor May, R

Jake Odorizzi, R

Martin Perez, L

Taylor Rogers, L

Sergio Romo, R

Cody Stashak, R

Devin Smeltzer, L

Comments: The original plan was to go with 13 pitchers and 12 position players but injury concerns among the position group change that. … The biggest name missing from the above list is Kyle Gibson, but after much debate Stashak’s value out of the bullpen was too great to leave him off. Stashak had a 1.93 ERA in 9.1 innings and nine games in September. He struck out 12 and walked one. … The expectation is that Berrios, Dobnak and Odorizzi are going to get the first three starts and it’s very unlikely Gibson, who has dealt with health issues this season, would be used as a starter. … Perez and Smeltzer make the roster because they are lefthanded and can be used out of the bullpen. … Graterol makes it because anyone who can hit 100 miles-per-hour on the radar gun is going to be an option for me.

POSITION PLAYERS (13)

Luis Arraez, 2B

Willians Astudillo, C/1B/3B

Jake Cave, CF/RF

Jason Castro, C

C.J. Cron, 1B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Mitch Garver, C

Marwin Gonzalez, 1B/3B/OF

Max Kepler, CF/RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Comments: There are injury concerns with Arraez (right ankle sprain), Kepler (left rhomboid strain) and Gonzalez (right oblique tightness) and that is why you need an extra position player on the roster. Ehire Adrianza (right oblique strain) told reporters Tuesday that he is completely healthy but are the Twins really going to have four potential question marks on the ALDS roster? Seems extremely risky. … There is a chance Arraez has to be left off the roster, but we’re working under the assumption the rookie makes it. … The decision here was to go with Astudillo over Adrianza and outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. Astudillo provides position flexibility and can serve as a backup catcher and also play first and third base and can shift to the outfield, if absolutely necessary. … Cave give the Twins outfield depth if Gonzalez’s oblique injury becomes an issue. If Gonzalez and Kepler both are slowed that’s going to be a problem and leaving Wade off the roster could be second guessed. … Ordinarily you could put Arraez out in left, although that’s not ideal, but his ankle injury might make that a big ask.