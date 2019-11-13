Derek Falvey, Thad Levine given contract extensions with the Twins [Reports]

The Twins baseball bosses just got some job security.

Minnesota’s top officers in the baseball department were given contract extensions, according to a report in the Star Tribune. The deals have not been announced, but according to the report they will keep Derek Falvey and Thad Levine with the Twins through the 2024 season, extending the agreements they signed when they took over the Twins in the fall of 2016.

Falvey’s new title is President of Baseball Operations, a far more common title in MLB organizations than his previous job title of Chief Baseball Officer and Executive Vice President.

Clearly, the extensions would be an indication that the Twins’ ownership group, led by the Pohlad family, must be pleased with the work that has been done in Falvey and Levine’s first three seasons in Minnesota.

This winter Falvey was rumored to be a target of the Boston Red Sox, who fired World Series-winning executive Dave Dombrowski. Ultimately, the Twins’ top baseball executive will stay in Minnesota and the Red Sox hired Chaim Bloom, a former top executive with the Rays.

The Twins won 101 games and set a Major League home run record during the regular season. And then they got swept out of the playoffs in the ALDS, two years after the same Yankees team bounced them from the postseason in the A.L. Wild Card game.