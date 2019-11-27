Kyle Gibson to sign with the Texas Rangers [Reports]

The Texas Rangers must have a thing for former Twins starting pitchers.

Texas has agreed to a deal with former Twins starter Kyle Gibson, according to Jon Morosi.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that the contract with Texas is worth $30 million over 3 years. That would be a good get for Gibson after the injury-crimped season he had in his final year with the Twins. Perhaps coincidentally, it’s also the same contract that Texas gave Lance Lynn last winter, a friend to Gibson.

Gibson’s career turned a corner in mid-2017, when the former first-round pick started altering his approach to more of a high-fastball attack, and away from the contact-prone sink and slider game. But injuries and inconsistency always frustrated Twins fans, and for Gibson a change of scenery and a chance to capitalize on all the traits that made him a good pitcher in another ballpark might be a welcomed reset.

Gibson, 32, had a 4.84 in 160 innings for the Twins this year. He was hampered visibly by ulcerative colitis, which eventually landed him on the Injured List. It may have been connected with the starter contracting e. coli while doing charity work last winter in the Caribbean. He reported to spring training underweight and still feeling the effects, and that set his whole season back a bit.

For the Rangers, it’s a bet on a 32-year-old pitcher whose stuff often has made it a wonder he doesn’t have better stats. Gibson always was friendly with the media, and one of the most honest and insightful evaluators of performance that I’ve covered.