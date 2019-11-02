Quick exit: Sam Dyson rejects minor league assignment, becomes free agent

There were many things that went exactly right for the Minnesota Twins during the regular season in 2019. The acquisition of Sam Dyson was not one of them.

Acquired from San Francisco at the trade deadline to strengthen the Twins’ bullpen, Dyson was battling biceps tendinitis when he arrived and underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on Sept. 24. The recovery is expected to cause Dyson to miss the 2020 season.

Dyson was outrighted from the Twins’ major league roster on Friday, according to the Star Tribune. The 31-year-old righthander then rejected his minor league assignment and became a free agent. Dyson was eligible for arbitration in the final year of team control of his contract so the move does not come as a surprise.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t make the situation any easier for the Twins considering they dealt three prospects (outfielder Jaylin Davis and righthanders Prelander Berroa and Kai-Wei Teng) to the Giants on July 31 for what amounted to damaged goods.

Dyson gave up six runs in two-thirds of an inning in his first two outings with the Twins before going on the injured list on Aug. 4. Dyson then posted a 1-0 record with six holds one blown save and a 2.53 ERA in 10 games before the pain in his shoulder became too much.