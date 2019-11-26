Report: MLB investigating ex-Twins reliever Sam Dyson for domestic violence

An allegation of domestic violence came out on social media Tuesday against former Twins relief pitcher Sam Dyson. MLB is investigating the claims, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal in The Athletic.

The first account was posted to the Instagram account of Alexis Blackburn two days ago. Then on Tuesday, the Instagram account for Snuckles the cat published a lengthy post alluding to domestic violence. That post said, in part, that “Mom won’t allow there to be a second incident because my mom truly loves me enough to say goodbye to toxic behavior and people. No one deserves to be intimidated, scared, worthless, and hopeless.”

Dyson was traded to the Twins in July and did not pitch much. It turns out that he was pitching hurt, then had shoulder surgery. He was cut by the Twins earlier this month when he refused a minor league assignment.