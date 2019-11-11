Report: Twins assistant ‘seen as likely favorite’ to become next Mets pitching coach

The Twins won 101 games and then the vultures began to circle. With a success story in 2019 that might have seemed out-of-nowhere to the industry, Twins coaches and staffers have become quite the hot commodity ahead of the actual MLB hot stove season.

The latest: Assistant pitching coach Jeremy Hefner is seen as the “likely favorite” to be the next Mets pitching coaching, and he’s interviewing for the job today, according to Jon Heyman. Marc Carig of The Athletic was first to report the interview between Carlos Beltran’s Mets and the former Mets pitcher, Hefner.

Jeremy Hefner just arrived at the GM meetings. The former Met is interviewing for Mets pitching coach today. Seen as the likely favorite. Only 33 but Twins ass’t is hot name, well regarded. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 11, 2019

Hefner gets credit internally for helping the Twins take a step forward with their pitching talent, in conjunction with college-plucked pitching coach Wes Johnson. The year before Hefner worked with the Twins in a video advanced scouting roll. So he’s helped set a framework in Minnesota, and that combined with his earned credibility as a former big league pitcher would make him an attractive candidate.

The Twins already have lost hitting coach James Rowson (Marlins), catching coordinator Tanner Swanson (Yankees) and minor league hitting coordinator Peter Fatse (Red Sox). They promoted a group of front office staffers last week, presumably because they would have made great candidates for jobs with other clubs.

On one hand, you might think that the Twins have a pretty good project going, a good spot for a future pitching coach. On the other hand, have you seen the arms on the Mets big league roster?