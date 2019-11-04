Twins buy out second year of Martín Pérez’s contract; lose Stephen Gonsalves

The Twins will not exercise the team option for a second season of Martín Pérez, according to a report from SKOR north contributor Darren Wolfson. Instead, they’ll pay him the $500,000 buyout for 2020, and Pérez will become a free agent.

The 28-year-old lefty had a fascinating season with the Twins, and the tale of the tape does not look great for Pérez. All told, he made 29 starts, made three relief appearances and posted a 5.12 ERA in 165 1/3 innings.

He had one stretch in the middle of the season in which pundits were unironically comparing the reborn starting pitcher to Johan Santana. But then he had other stretches over the summer in which Twins fans were wondering if he’d get yanked from the starting rotation.

