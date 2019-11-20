Twins add 5 to the roster to protect from Rule 5 draft

The Twins have added 5 minor leaguers to their 40-man roster in advance of the deadline to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft.

Jhoan Duran, Dakota Chalmers, Travis Blankenhorn, Gilberto Celestino and Luke Raley have been added to the roster, the team announced Wednesday.

Perhaps the most notable player — in terms of prospect status — that is not on the list is Wander Javier. He’s the young shortstop prospect who was given a huge signing bonus a couple years ago, and is well regarded in prospect circles. But Javier is still young, in the low minors, and didn’t post good offensive numbers in 2019. So the likelihood is remote that he’d be taken by another organization in the Rule 5 process and carried on the MLB roster for the full 2020 season.

The team’s 40-man roster has 3 open spots after Wednesday’s additions.