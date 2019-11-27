Twins all-star shortstop Jorge Polanco has ankle surgery

Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco, who started in the all-star game for the American League, had arthroscopic surgery Friday to address an ankle issue that bothered him throughout the 2019 season.

The Twins said the injury is a “impingement” affecting his right ankle, the recovery timeline ought to have him ready for spring training. It’ll be six weeks, per their estimate, before he returns to baseball activities.

Polanco was one of the Twins’ best players in 2019, the season after he signed a lengthy contract extension to stay in Minnesota through at least the 2023 season.

Polanco led the Twins in games played (153), plate appearances (704), hits (186), runs (107), doubles (40), triples (7) and defensive innings at shortstop (1,233). The switch-hitter batted .295/.356/.485 and was available almost every night, during a season in which many Twins players were banged up or playing hurt, including the shortstop.

Polanco also started in his first all-star game, and he deserved it. It was Polanco’s first full breakout season, although he was great in the second half of 2018 after sitting out half of the season for testing positive for a banned substance.

According to the Twins, the injury is chronic and results from repetitive stress, not one acute incident/ He’ll be in a boot for a few weeks to protect the cut and ankle, and he’ll begin strength and range-of-motion exercises in 1-2 weeks, the team said.