Twins announce they’re bringing back the ‘old-school baby blue’ uniforms

Well, this will be a popular decision among Twins fans.

The Minnesota Twins announced Monday morning that they’re bringing back the baby clue uniforms that had gone missing since 1986.

These uniforms will be an alternate look, home or road, in line with popular looks that some other clubs have announced in recent weeks, like the Padres and Brewers. They also include a “special logo,” the team said, to commemorate the 60th season of the Twins in Minnesota. That 60th season logo will be on all uniforms, and feature landmarks from Minneapolis and St. Paul, along with the Stone Arch Bridge and the Mississippi River, the team said.

“No uniform in the history of Minnesota Twins baseball drives more fan engagement than the old-school baby blues,” Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter said in the team’s statement. “It’s going to be fun to watch the 2020 Twins wearing the same look as Twins legends from the 1970s and 1980s.”

If you liked the navy blue home alternate with red and gold trim, don’t worry. Those are sticking around in 2020 after they first showed up last season at Target Field.

The uniforms are made by Nike and are on sale at Target Field and online.