Twins Assistant Pitching Coach Jeremy Hefner chosen by the Mets [Report]

The Twins coaching staff has been picked over pretty good this winter, and apparently it’s about to lose one more valuable player.

Jeremy Hefner is the Mets choice to be their next pitching coach, according to Jon Heyman.

Hefner has been seen as a strong candidate for the job for weeks now. He reportedly interviewed with New York, now run by former Met and new manager, Carlos Beltran.

No word yet from the Twins on whether Hefner will leave, although it’s pretty cleat that this step would be a promotion for Hefner, who also pitched for the Mets.

“Hef” was well regarded with the Twins, and in one season as assistant pitching coach, he helped to lay groundwork for a fruitful connection between player development. research and the MLB coaching staff. His loss would be significant if he takes the Mets job.

The Twins already have lost hitting coach James Rowson (Marlins), minor league catching coordinator Tanner Swanson (Yankees) and minor league hitting coordinator Peter Fatse (Red Sox). Additionally, bench coach Derek Shelton is a finalist for the Pirates managerial job, according to multiple reports.

They’ve hired Edgar Varela as the hitting coach to replace Rowson.