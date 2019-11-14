Twins Hot Stove: Jake Odorizzi ‘considering accepting’ 1-year Qualifying Offer [report]

It’s hard to say from the outside which way Jake Odorizzi will decide to go with today’s deadline to accept or decline the Qualifying Offer from the Twins. Maybe even the Twins themselves don’t know the way the wind is blowing.

But for what it’s worth, Ken Rosenthal is reporting that Odorizzi is “considering accepting” the qualifying offer that would keep him in Minnesota for at least one more season on a $17.8 million salary.

Jake Odorizzi strongly considering accepting #MNTwins’ qualifying offer, sources tell The Athletic. Would earn $17.8M in 2020, then go back on market next offseason in weaker free-agent class for starting pitchers (Bauer, Ray, Paxton, Tanaka, Arrieta, Stroman, Quintana). — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 14, 2019

Another report on Sportsnet in Canada said that the Toronto Blue Jays would “have legitimate interest in the righty” if he rejects the QO. The Jays met with Odorizzi’s representatives Tuesday, according to Shi Davidi.

It’s tough to say what is the right call for the talented righthander. On one hand, he just had a great season and could reasonably expect a multiyear deal worth more than $18 million. On the other, it’s a reasonable offer to pitch another year in a situation that he says he likes, and every pro player saw the outcome of Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel holding firm and believing in their value at this time last winter.

For more on what the Twins could gain or lose depending on today’s decisions, check out this column: