Twins Hot Stove: Will Smith off the market, top closer signs with the Braves

If the Twins were looking to shell out some cash for top closers in free agency this winter, they’ll have to keep looking.

Recently Aroldis Chapman came off the board to stay with the Yankees. And now Will Smith has signed a 3-year, $39 million deal with the Atlanta Braves, the team announced Thursday.

Smith, who is 30 years old and throws baseballs with his left arm, was extended a Qualifying Offer in San Francisco. He apparently rejected that in favor of the multiyear security in Atlanta.

Smith’s new deal with the Braves also has an option for 2023 worth $13 million. He might not be a household name nationally, but Smith quietly was one of the best relievers in baseball in 2019. He might have made sense for the Twins as a trade deadline target. Instead they landed Sergio Romo (Marlins) and Sam Dyson (Giants), the latter of which had a strong track record but a terrible stint in Minnesota. He had shoulder surgery and will miss most of next season, and the Twins it turned out got very little production in that trade.