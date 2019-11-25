Twins notes: Rotation options, defensive problems, roster decisions

A few late-November thoughts on the Twins…

The Twins added five players to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft—Jhoan Duran, Dakota Chalmers, Travis Blankenhorn, Gilberto Celestino, and Luke Raley. One notable name not added was Wander Javier, the No. 7 prospect in the organization according to MLB.com.

In not adding Javier, the Twins are essentially gambling that because Javier is so far away from the Majors—he slashed just .177/.278/.323 for Single-A Cedar Rapids—no team will take him and carry him on the active roster for the entire 2020 season. It’s probably a long shot he’ll be selected, but for a team like Detroit or Baltimore, there’s some logic to taking him in the Rule 5.

Neither of those organizations–along with eight or so others–are going to compete in 2020, and with the extra roster spot, they could carry a player like Javier more easily than they previously could. Further, Rule 5 picks only need to spend 90 days on the active roster, meaning Javier could still spend a significant amount of time on rehab assignments in the minors, where he could get every day at-bats at a lower level and continue to develop.

Yes, it would be less than ideal for his progression to spend part of the season on the bench in the big leagues, but the two options for rebuilding teams like the Tigers are to either 1) pass on Javier completely, or 2) draft him and have him mostly sit on the bench between minor league rehab stints. The worst-case scenario is simply that he doesn’t pan out, which would have no impact on a non-competitive 2020 team and cost that team only the minimum MLB salary they’d have to pay him. Best-case, that team gets a player that eventually develops into the MLB star many projected him to be when he was signed out of the Dominican Republic for a hefty $4 million.

It’s possible Javier is simply no longer seen as the top prospect he once was, by both the Twins and other teams around the league. But if there’s a rebuilding team that does still view him that way, the Twins have given them an opportunity to get him for essentially nothing. Minnesota’s surely holding its breath he makes it through unclaimed.

The Twins have to decide by December 2 whether or not to tender a contract to C.J. Cron, who’s entering his final year of arbitration and would likely get around $7 million. It’s not an easy decision. Cron is a stable veteran presence who hits for a lot of power when healthy and plays a decent first base. On the other hand, $7 million is probably more than Cron, who had 1.4 bWAR last season, would get on the open market. The Rays—one of the smartest (and, to be fair, financially-strapped) organizations in baseball—passed on paying Cron the $4.8 million he received via arbitration in 2019, even after a 30-home run season.

There are other factors at play. The Twins may want to move Miguel Sano to first base to help shore up a left side of the infield that was an offensive juggernaut but defensive liability last year. They may also want the position free for Mitch Garver to get additional at-bats when he’s not catching. It’s a tough call, but in my view it would be surprising if the Twins tendered him.

Another argument for non-tendering Cron is that it would free up more money to sign an impact starter. Jake Odorizzi accepting the qualifying offer was good news for the Twins, but they still have three rotation spots to fill, and if the Twins are serious about upgrading their starting pitching, they need to sign at least one pitcher for big money.

Assuming they don’t make a huge splash and go after Gerrit Cole or Stephen Strasburg, the two names that make the most sense are Zack Wheeler and Madison Bumgarner. Personally, I’d prefer Wheeler. He has much less mileage on his arm (the flip side of that argument is he’s more injury-prone), throws harder, and hasn’t shown any drop-off in production over the past two seasons. Bumgarner is the bigger name and a potential hall-of-famer, but his production—while still very good—dropped in 2019, when he had a career worst 3.90 ERA. Bumgarner’s also thrown about 1,100 more big league innings than Wheeler.

Both pitchers will likely command something in the neighborhood of $100 million, and that’s a price the Twins should pay. Given the amount of teams linked to the two already, Minnesota may have to overpay to get either. Again, if they’re serious about adding to the rotation while the “winning window” is open, overpaying by 10 million or so is something they should do without hesitation.

Speaking of the oft-cited “winning window,” the White Sox are doing their best to open their own. They’ve already signed Yasmani Grandal and extended Jose Abreu, and have been linked to many of the same pitchers the Twins have. With a plethora of top prospects already in the majors or ready to debut in 2020, they should pose just as much of a threat in the A.L. Central as Cleveland in 2020. In fact, with the rise of the Twins and White Sox and Cleveland’s payroll issues, it wouldn’t be totally shocking to see the Indians begin their rebuild sooner rather than later and trade Corey Kluber and/or Francisco Lindor, who become free agents after the 2020 and 2021 seasons, respectively. Neither is expected to resign with Cleveland.

If the Twins sign two starters via free agency (perhaps one of Wheeler and Bumgarner and a second-tier starter like Rick Porcello or Tanner Roark) the No. 5 spot in the rotation would be left to fill internally. There are plenty of promising candidates. Randy Dobnak might have the inside track, after pitching extremely well in both the minors and majors last year. Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe should also be in the mix.

Brusdar Graterol will likely start the season as a starter at Triple-A, after missing most of 2019 with injuries, but if he pitches well there he could be back in the big leagues before the All-Star break, this time as a starter. Jorge Alcala figures to join him in the Triple-A rotation, assuming his transition to the ‘pen wasn’t permanent. It will be interesting to see whether the Twins try Fernando Romero as a starter again in 2020, after he had a mediocre year as a reliever in 2019. It wasn’t long ago that Romero was the top starting pitching prospect in the organization and had an electric first month in the majors in 2018. Romero had trouble repeating his delivery throughout 2019 and was rumored to not be in as good of shape the Twins would like, but if he can regain the form he had through most of his minor league career, he could be a dark-horse candidate to re-emerge in the Twins’ pitching plans sometime in 2020.

In Double-A, the Twins will have top prospects Jordan Balazovic and Jhoan Duran. Balazovic might be the No. 1 pitching prospect in the organization (2.69 ERA, 12.4 K/9, 2.4 BB/9 in Single-A and High-A last year), and if he pitches well in the first few months of the 2020 season, we could see him in Minnesota this season. (Note: Keep an eye on whether Canada qualifies for the 2020 Olympics this spring. If they do, Balazovic would likely be on the team, meaning he wouldn’t be available from mid-July to mid-August, and thus likely wouldn’t debut for the Twins until September). Duran was also very good in 2019 (3.76 ERA, 10.6 K/9, 3.1 BB/9 across High-A and Double-A). He’s not thought of quite as highly as Balazovic, but his velocity and command project as a big league starter. Like Balazovic, he could debut in the second half of 2020 if he pitches well in the high minors.

Rays reliever and Minnesota native Nick Anderson was recently named second-team All-MLB by ESPN. Anderson was phenomenal all year, finishing with a ridiculous 15.2 K/9 and pitching in the late-innings of playoff games. Not adding Anderson to the 40-man roster last winter may have been the biggest mistake made by a Twins’ front office that’s turned the franchise from a 100-loss to 100-win club in three years (not adding a starter at the 2019 trade deadline is also in the conversation). Every front office has hiccups, of course, and Falvey and Levine deserve the praise they’ve received. Adding Anderson, though, seemed like a no-brainer after he put together three consecutive very strong seasons in the minors. He sure would have helped a bullpen that struggled for much of the year, and in the playoffs.

Speaking of the ‘pen, the Twins would be wise to add an impact reliever in free agency as well. Taylor Rogers, Tyler Duffey, Trevor May, and Zack Littell figure to be locks going into 2020. After that, there are plenty of spots available. While Falvey and Levine are right that bullpens are mostly built internally, there don’t appear to be any arms at Triple-A who are ready to step right in to the back end of a ‘pen, unless they decide to keep Graterol as a reliever. Re-signing Sergio Romo or trading for a high-leverage arm on a rebuilding team would go a long way to comforting the ‘pen angst Twins fans may be feeling at the moment.

Over the next 12-18 months, the Twins are likely going to have to make room for Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach. Celestino, as well, could be an MLB candidate by 2021, and Royce Lewis showed in the AFL he has the defensive versatility to be a super-utility player. With top prospects nearly ready, a strong replacement already on the roster (Marwin Gonzalez), and capable bench players with big league experience on the 40-man (Jake Cave, LaMonte Wade), this appears to be the time to trade Eddie Rosario. With just two years of team control left, his value will likely only go down, unless he puts up huge numbers in 2020. If Rosario could fetch a mid-rotation veteran starter or back-end reliever, Minnesota could add to an area of weakness by trading from an area of strength.

As it currently stands, the Twins’ infield defense is problematic. Luis Arraez looks like Rod Carew at the plate and absolutely should be the opening day second baseman, but his defense isn’t as good as the departing Jonathan Schoop, who probably didn’t get enough credit for his contributions with the glove. Jorge Polanco and Sano are both below average defenders at their current positions. Polanco’s offensive output is so good the Twins will happily live with him as the everyday shortstop (he was the MVP of the team, in my view), but surrounding him with other questionable defenders is less than ideal. If the Twins indeed part ways with Rosario and are content rolling with Cave or Wade in left field, Gonzalez could become the everyday third baseman, with Sano moving to first. Otherwise, they may need to sign or trade for a defense-first third baseman and hope the offensive hit can be absorbed by the depth of the record-setting lineup. All this assumes, of course, that they don’t move Sano this offseason.