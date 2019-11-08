Twins promote front office staffers, including two to Assistant GM

The Minnesota Twins won 101 games in 2019 and then, unsurprisingly, started getting calls from a bunch of organizations that would like the chance to speak with some of their employees.

The league took notice of Minnesota’s success, and some of the resulting brain drain led to guys like James Rowson (Marlins), Tanner Swanson (Yankees) and Peter Fatse (Red Sox) leaving to take jobs with other organizations. Promotions, in those three cases.

The Twins took a measure to stem further exodus of that behind-the-scenes talent Friday, announcing internal promotions for four staffers in their front office.

Daniel Adler has been promoted to Assistant GM, along with Jeremy Zoll. Adler had been Director of Baseball Operations and Zoll was the Minor League Director. Additionally, Alex Hassan has been named the Director of Player Development, an area the Twins appear to be excelling right now. And Jeremy Raadt was promoted to Director of Baseball Systems.

“Each of these four individuals have excelled since joining the Twins organization, and we are thrilled to expand their duties,” Twins Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey said in a statement released by the team. “All four were instrumental to our major league team’s ascent to the 2019 American League Central Division title, while also developing one of the game’s most-heralded farm systems.”

Adler, per the Twins, will have a hand in “all facets of the Twins’ baseball strategy,” which includes running the team’s R&D staff, arbitration cases, roster construction, athletic performance, player acquisition, and player development.

Zoll will continue to be involved in player development, and will also have “heavy involvement” in operations with the Major League club.

Hassan was the assistant director of player development, and now he’ll take over that department following Zoll’s promotion to AGM.

Raadt has been with the Twins the longest of the quartet, and he’s charged with the strategic vision of internal baseball software and data initiatives, according to the release. His involvement has been important during Derek Falvey’s time running the baseball operations arm of the Twins. He started with the club in 2014 and now has his hands on everything from new technologies, research, scouting, medical and coaching, as well as running the baseball systems department, the release said.