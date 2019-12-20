Agent ‘deep in negotiations’ on Dallas Keuchel and Hyun-jin Ryu [Report]

The agent that made his clients very wealthy at Major League Baseball’s winter meetings is not done yet. Scott Boras is “deep in negotiations” for two prominent starting pitchers — Dallas Keuchel and Hyun-jin Ryu — according to a report this week from Mark Feinsand at MLB.com.

You’re conditioned to always take Scott Boras quotes with a grain of salt, so keep that in mind with the representative of some of the biggest remaining free agents, including Ryu, Keuchel and Nicholas Castellanos. For what it’s worth, Boras said that he is “certainly narrowing the corridor of finality” with the pitching market, according to Feinsand.

Both Keuchel and Ryu were tagged with a Qualifying Offer last year. Ryu accepted the Dodgers’ one-year offer ($17.9 million) and finished second in the N.L. Cy Young voting. Keuchel rejected the offer from Houston, and then notably ‘held out’ for a better offer. He missed spring training and signed with the Braves in June after the draft was over and gone was the draft compensation tax. Keuchel’s 19 starts with Atlanta were mostly good, and they have him positioned to cash in better this time around.

Ken Rosenthal reported this week that the industry expectation for Ryu is that he’ll exceed $80 million on at least a 4-year contract offer. But more recent reports have been skeptical of that guess. Madison Bumgarner is younger than Ryu and just accepted $85 million over 5 years in Arizona to be closer to his horses at his preferred location.

Whether that Bumgarner contract impacts the market for Ryu and Keuchel remains to be seen, but the guess here is that it will in two notable ways:

1) Teams can point to it and correctly say that the deal takes Bumgarner through his age-34 season, which would equate to shorter-term deals for 32-year-old Keuchel and 33-year-old Ryu.

2) The pitching market did not lose any perceived buyers (demand stayed the same), while the supply of starting pitchers just went down by one.

So, that outcome in theory drives up the price for teams still looking to upgrade starting pitching.

Here’s an excerpt from Feinsand’s work, giving an idea of the possibly crowded field:

The Rangers, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Angels, Cardinals, White Sox and Twins have all been attached to Ryu in recent weeks, while the Padres, Cardinals, White Sox, Angels and Cubs are said to be in on Keuchel.

I’ve been higher on Ryu than Keuchel this winter. There are fair durability questions with the ex-Dodgers’ lefty, and his age does give pause to the thought of a 4-year deal, in my book. My primary reservation with Keuchel is that he succeeded in 2019 based on elite-level groundball rate, and with the Twins’ questionable infield defense, I’ve wondered if that’s an imperfect fit for Minnesota.

We noted in a previous column, though, that signing Josh Donaldson would shore up that infield, and in turn make signing Keuchel a more appealing proposition.