Cleveland Indians trade away Corey Kluber in 3-player trade

The Cleveland Indians, likely the biggest challengers to the Twins defending their A.L. Central division title in 2020, have traded former Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers for Emmanuel Clase and Delino DeShields Jr.

We have acquired RHP Emmanuel Clase and OF Delino DeShields from the Texas Rangers in exchange for RHP Corey Kluber. pic.twitter.com/5AtM5WgbB0 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) December 15, 2019

Kluber will make $17.5 million this season, with an option year after that. So Cleveland has traded a possible 2 years Kluber – who missed a lot of time in 2019 with two separate injuries – in exchange for a reliever with an eye-popping pitch and a light-hitting outfielder.

Clase is not extremely well known, and certainly not to the level of Kluber, although he has something Kluber does not. The 21-year-old has a cutter that clocks in at 100 mph on the radar gun. He debuted last year with the Rangers and posted a 2.31 ERA in 23 1/3 innings. DeShields, 27, hit .249/.325/.347 with the Rangers last year. He gets on base but does not hit for much power.

In some ways, it’s surprising that the Indians have traded Kluber and Trevor Bauer in the past 5 months. And yet, it seems from the outside like a smart organization that might trade a half-step back in the present to set itself up better for the near- and long-term future. Not to mention the slew of arms they have to fill out the staff: Mike Clevinger, Shane Bieber, Carlos Carrasco, Aaron Civale, Zach Plesac and Adam Plutko.

Kluber, 33, only pitched 35 innings last year. He fractured his forearm (line drive), raced back to the mound, and strained his oblique. Those two injuries more or less wiped out his season, and the Indians won 93 games anyway.

For Texas, it’s an interesting add at an appealing price. They’ve now added 3 sneaky rebound candidates to their 2020 rotation — Kluber, Jordan Lyles and former Twin Kyle Gibson. For the price of an extra outfielder and a reliever with upside, they added the biggest name of that group.

Of course, Texas is opening a new ballpark and has an interest in putting out a competitive club. And they’ll need to if they hope to contend in an A.L. West with the Astros, A’s and Angels.