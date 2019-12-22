Hyun-Jin Ryu reportedly headed to the Blue Jays on four-year, $80 million deal

The Twins saw Dallas Keuchel sign with the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. On Sunday, lefthander Hyun-Jin Ryu reportedly agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

BREAKING: Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a four-year, $80 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 23, 2019

Cole: $324 million

Rendon: $245 million

Strasburg: $245 million

Ryu: $80 million

Moustakas: $64 million

Keuchel: $55.5 million

Watson: $3 million The grand total for Scott Boras-negotiated deals this winter: $1,016,500,000 — now officially more than $1 billion. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 23, 2019

Ryu, who is leaving the Dodgers for the Blue Jays, was the last top-line starting pitcher on the open market. Gerrit Cole signed with the New York Yankees, Stephen Strasburg returned to the Washington Nationals and Madison Bumgarner signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bumgarner agreed to a five-year, $85 million deal with Arizona. It was expected Ryu would get closer to $100 million.

The Twins were known to be on the bidding for free agent pitcher Zack Wheeler, who signed a five-year, $118 million deal with the Phillies. There are reports the Twins are now trying to land third baseman Josh Donaldson. So what will they do to add another top-line starter? A trade appears to be the only option at this point.