twins

Hyun-Jin Ryu reportedly headed to the Blue Jays on four-year, $80 million deal

By Judd Zulgad | @jzulgad December 22, 2019 10:53 pm

The Twins saw Dallas Keuchel sign with the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. On Sunday, lefthander Hyun-Jin Ryu reportedly agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ryu, who is leaving the Dodgers for the Blue Jays, was the last top-line starting pitcher on the open market. Gerrit Cole signed with the New York Yankees, Stephen Strasburg returned to the Washington Nationals and Madison Bumgarner signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bumgarner agreed to a five-year, $85 million deal with Arizona. It was expected Ryu would get closer to $100 million.

The Twins were known to be on the bidding for free agent pitcher Zack Wheeler, who signed a five-year, $118 million deal with the Phillies. There are reports the Twins are now trying to land third baseman Josh Donaldson. So what will they do to add another top-line starter? A trade appears to be the only option at this point.

Topics:
Twins twins



Latest Twins Stories

twins