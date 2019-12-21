Jason Zucker to miss four-to-six weeks after breaking leg

Wild winger Jason Zucker will miss four to six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured right fibula on Friday.

Zucker had 12 goals and 24 points in 34 games this season before being injured in the Wild’s loss last Sunday against the Blackhawks in Chicago.

The 27-year-old Zucker played in all 82 games two years ago, scoring a career-high 33 goals, and played in 81 games last season.