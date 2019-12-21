Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron leaving Twins to play for Gardy’s Detroit Tigers [Reports]

Second baseman Jonathon Schoop and first baseman C.J. Cron are leaving the Twins to play for Ron Gardenhire’s Detroit Tigers, according to multiple reports.

Free-agent 2B Jonathan Schoop in agreement with #Tigers on one-year, $6.1M contract, sources tell The Athletic.

Will be everyday second baseman, likely hit in middle of the order. Deal also includes performance bonuses. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 21, 2019

First baseman C.J. Cron and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $6.1 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 21, 2019

The #Tigers have agreed to terms with infielders Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron. Welcome to Detroit! pic.twitter.com/d1Scvo4pZ7 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) December 21, 2019

Schoop signed a 1-year deal with Minnesota in 2019, hoping to put in a strong bounceback year and re-establish some value on the free-agent market. He had an OK year and eventually was replaced by rookie sensation Luis Arraez as the Twins’ everyday second baseman.

Now, he’s signing another 1-year pact, this time with the rebuilding Detroit Tigers. It should serve as another good opportunity for the 28-year-old to build value, since he’ll likely be featured as a key part of that Tigers lineup. Schoop hit 23 of Minnesota’ 307 home runs this year, and the strong-armed second baseman batted .256/.304/.473. The guess here is that Gardenhire will appreciate Schoop’s ability to turn a double play.

From Minnesota’s perspective, the Twins lineup now has one fewer tri-lingual optimist, and second base likely belongs to Arraez as things stand right now.

Cron was a slightly different case. He was waived in Tampa Bay after hitting 30 home runs in 2018. The Twins claimed him to replace Joe Mauer at first base, and he performed well in the early going. Then he hurt his thumb and the injury lingered for most of the season, as the right-handed slugger hit .253/.311/.469. Most of the power disappeared by the end of the year, but Cron still hit 25 home runs. He had surgery on his thumb after the season, which gives an idea about the extent of the injury.

Rather than pay him an estimated $7.7 million in arbitration, the Twins non-tendered him this fall, making him a free agent. His contract with the Tigers was reported minutes after Schoop’s deal broke online. The former Twins teammates are now Tigers teammates, and theoretically, the Twins are looking for a first baseman.

We detailed several options for the Twins at first base in Friday’s column. Those include handing the job to Ehrie Adrianza, turning it over to a prospect, or adding a third baseman and moving Miguel Sanó to first base.