Josh Donaldson still a Twins target? The fit would make sense [Twins Hot Stove]

The Twins are believed to have comfort over a 4-year offer for Josh Donaldson, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal in the Athletic. The Twins and Nationals are the two teams cited at that contract duration in Rosenthal’s latest notes column.

The Twins are at least a logical fit, because an impact player like Donaldson could help aid them in their quest to defend their division title, and also theoretically leave spending room to add pitching. Rosenthal writes that the Twins would move Miguel Sanó to first base in the even that they inked a third baseman like Donaldson.

The 34-year-old was coming off an injury-crimped 2018 season in which he only played 52 games and was traded mid-year. He landed on a one-year deal with the Braves to re-establish his market value and boy howdy did he do that.

The former A.L. MVP stayed healthy enough all year to hit 37 home runs, drive home 96, play in 155 games and help get the Braves to the postseason. He batted .259/.379/.521 and reports on his fielding were positive.

Other teams in the mix for The Bringer of Rain include the Dodgers and Braves, per Rosenthal. The Dodgers have appeared to be an imperfect fit for a third baseman in my mind ever since they were rumored to be pursuing Anthony Rendon. The Braves would be a familiar landing spot and a good fit in terms of team need. The Nats, having just lost Rendon but retained Stephen Strasburg, might be a great fit for Donaldson. Unlike the Twins, the Nats could boast recent postseason success and a narrative that they’re like to be among those ranks for the next several years.

Rosenthal reports that the Dodgers and Braves may be “reluctant” to put a fourth year in a contract offer, and that $100 million “appears possible.”

Does it make more sense to add a pitcher? Well, sure. But like I said with Rendon, that shouldn’t rule out an upgrade to the lineup. And Donaldson would be that. We’ve always got to think about what the Twins would be replacing by bringing in a new player. In that light, signing a Dallas Keuchel or a Hyun-jin Ryu would “replace” 30 starts of, say, Devin Smeltzer.

Signing Donaldson and moving Sanó to first base would have a chain effect. You’d replace Sanó’s glove with Donaldson’s, and you’d make the same swap with range. At first base the Twins have a couple options right now. They could sign a free-agent first baseman (like C.J. Cron?) for $5 million and call it good. Or, if they went in-house, they could make Ehire Adrianza their first baseman on a more full-time basis. Or that spot could go to Alex Kirilloff, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

We’ll just say a Donaldson signing might move Sanó to first base and that pushes Adrianza back into his super-utility role from a year ago. So for roughly $20 million a year (estimate), the Twins could upgrade their defense at third base, probably take a small step back defensively at first base, and replace about 400 Adrianza plate appearances with Josh Donaldson’s bat.

Not for nothing: Donaldson should in theory make the whole infield defense better, which would allay some of my concerns laid out about the Twins signing groundballer Dallas Keuchel.