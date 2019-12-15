Madison Bumgarner to sign with Diamondbacks [Reports]

The Twins began the offseason talking about the plan to target impact pitching. They may have targeted those top-flight arms, but so far they haven’t added any from outside the organization. Now, it appears that you can cross Madison Bumgarner’s name off the target list.

Bumgarner is “nearing” a 5-year agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that it’s an $85 million contract with $15 million in deferred money.

BREAKING: Left-hander Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks are nearing a five-year deal, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2019

Bumgarner to #Dbacks, five years, $85M, $15M deferred, sources tell The Athletic. First with agreement: @JeffPassan. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 15, 2019

The 30-year-old lefty made 34 starts in what could be his final season in San Francisco. He had a 3.90 ERA, struck out 24.1% of hitters and walked 5.1% of them.

That means there are essentially only two “impact” starting pitchers left on the free-agent market: Dallas Keuchel and Hyun-jin Ryu. And plenty of teams are still looking for starting pitchers, it would seem.