Madison Bumgarner’s price tag continues to increase as more teams join the bidding

The Twins remain in the market to sign free agent pitcher Madison Bumgarner but the market appears to be growing by the day both in terms of teams and dollars.

The list of clubs pursuing the lefthander already included the Reds, White Sox and Braves and MLB.com reported Thursday that the Cardinals could emerge as a new potential bidder. One executive told MLB.com that they believed Bumgarner will sign before the Winter Meetings next week in San Diego.

With free agent Zack Wheeler leaving the Mets to sign with the Phillies for $118 million over five years on Wednesday, several teams that can’t afford Gerrit Cole or Stephen Strasburg have turned their attention to Bumgarner. Two MLB executives told USA Today that the longtime San Francisco Giants star can expect to get at least $100 million in free agency.

Bumgarner, 30, was 9-9 with a career-high 3.90 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 34 starts last season. He posted his highest strikeout percentage since 2016 and his lowest walk percentage since 2015.