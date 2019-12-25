Power move: White Sox continue to get stronger by adding Edwin Encarnacion

The Chicago White Sox’s pursuit of the 2020 AL Central title continued on Christmas Day as slugger Edwin Encarnacion and the team came to an agreement on a one-year, $12 million deal that includes a club option for 2021 at $12 million, according to ESPN.

The signing comes days after veteran lefthander Dallas Keuchel agreed to a three-year, $55 million deal with the White Sox. The White Sox also signed All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal in November.

The Twins won’t be happy to have Encarnacion back in the AL Central.

Encarnacion has 17 home runs and 46 RBIs in 45 career games at Target Field and has hit 27 home runs and driven in 92 in 94 games against the Twins. Encarnacion, who has played 15 years in the big leagues, began last season with Seattle before being traded to the New York Yankees in June. He spent two seasons with Cleveland of the AL Central.

The White Sox, meanwhile, might not be done.