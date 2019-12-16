Sergio Romo, reliever added at 2019 trade deadline, will return to Twins [Reports]

The Twins will reunite with popular reliever and MLB Trade Deadline acquisition Sergio Romo, according to Jesse Sanchez and other reports.

Source: Reliever Sergio Romo is close to finalizing a one-year deal with an option with the #Twins. The deal is pending a physical. pic.twitter.com/z1JZd45uEh — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) December 16, 2019

The contract is worth $5 million with a chance to earn $10 million if the second-year option is picked up, according to Jon Heyman.

Romo with Twins: one year plus a club option with a guarantee of $5 million and a chance to earn $10 million — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 16, 2019

That’s what’s up.

Romo was an important part of a Twins bullpen that was quietly great for the last two months of the season. Adding him to a group that already included Taylor Rogers – and then watching young pitchers Tyler Duffey and Zack Littell blossom – made for a trustworthy corps at the back end of the team’s bullpen.

The 3-time World Series winner had a 3.18 ERA in 27 appearances with the Twins, and a 3.43 ERA for all of 2019 when you include his time with the Marlins.