The hits keep on coming: Twins lose out on yet another free agent starting pitcher

You can cross another name of a top free agent pitcher off the list for the Minnesota Twins. Lefthander Dallas Keuchel has agreed on a three-year, $55.5 million deal with the Chicago White Sox, according to reports. The deal includes a vesting fourth-year option that can make the contract worth $74 million.

So not only does Keuchel not land in Minnesota, but he will be pitching for an American League Central rival that will be looking to unseat the Twins as division champions.

The Twins reportedly were in on the bidding for lefthander Madison Bumgarner but the longtime San Francisco Giants pitcher decided to sign a five-year, $85 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Minnesota also pursued righthander Zack Wheeler, but he left the Mets to sign a five-year, $118 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Twins’ offer to Wheeler reportedly was in the $100 million range.

The last remaining top-line free agent starter is lefthander Hyun-Jin Ryu. The 32-year-old was 14-5 with a 2.32 ERA last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s expected he will land more money on the free agent market than what Bumgarner got.

The Twins and Washington Nationals reportedly have made four-year offers to free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson.