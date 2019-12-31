Twins add two free agent, veteran starting pitchers

The Minnesota Twins announced on Tuesday the signings of two free agent, veteran starting pitchers — Rich Hill and Homer Bailey.

Hill, 39, has been one of the best starting pitchers in baseball over the past four seasons, when healthy, posting a 3.00 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings since 2016. But he hasn’t pitched more than 133 innings in any of those seasons, and he underwent elbow surgery in the fall that will likely cause him to miss several weeks to start the 2020 season.

Bailey, a 33-year-old former first-round pick by the Reds, posted a 4.57 ERA between Kansas City and Oakland last year – a major improvement on his collective 6.25 ERA between 2015 and 2018.

Both reportedly signed one-year contracts.