twins

Twins agree to deal with lefty Danny Coulombe on minor-league pact [Report]

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore December 18, 2019 4:54 pm

The Twins are in agreement with lefty Danny Coulombe on a minor league contract, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal.

Coulombe last pitched in the big leagues in 2018 with the A’s. He spent last year in Triple-A in the Yankees organization and Brewers organization. In his MLB career, he’s posted a 4.27 ERA in 143 innings of relief.

The standout number on his stats page from 2019 in the minor leagues is his strikeout rate. With the Brewers’ farm club he fanned 32.1% of opponents, and with Yankees’ he struck out 38.1% of hitters. We’re talking about 36 total innings here, but the Twins must see something that they liked in Coulombe’s profile.

He’d previously signed with the Yankees on a minor league deal before he was released and signed in Milwaukee. He opted out of that contract after a stint in Triple-A, per reports, and wound up back in the minors with New York. The Twins currently have a good foundation for a bullpen, although only one left-handed pitcher’s name is written in pen, and that would be Taylor Rogers. The assumption here would be that Coulombe will be invited to Major League spring training.

Related Stories

Topics:
Twins twins



Latest Twins Stories

twins