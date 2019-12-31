Twins All-Target Field Era Team [SKOR North’s All-Decade Team]

The Minnesota Twins finished the 2009 regular season on a thrilling high, as Carlos Gomez raced home on Alexi Casilla’s single through the right side of the infield to win the division for the Twins, two days after the last scheduled day of the regular season.

Game 163 was as good a way as you could’ve scripted to say goodbye to the Metrodome during the final regular season baseball game played there. And, of course with this being Minnesota sports, what followed was a bit of a disappointment that gets left on the editing room floor.

The next year offered great promise, as the Twins opened their beautiful new ballpark, Target Field. They had a strong club, the future looked bright. This column presents the club’s all-decade team, which doubles as the All-Target Field Era team.

Related listening: We assembled a Committee — Patrick Reusse and Judd Zulgad — to help make the All-Decade Twins Team selections.

Catcher – Joe Mauer

The committee’s choice: Kurt Suzuki

On the surface, it’s a fairly easy call. We remember Joe Mauer as a first baseman in this decade, because those are the most recent memories. But remember, he was the starting catcher on that great 2010 Twins team. He was named to 3 all-star teams, twice got MVP votes, won two silver sluggers and a gold glove as a catcher — and that was just between 2010 and his concussion in 2013 forced the decision to move him out from behind the plate. Mitch Garver, Jason Castro and Kurt Suzuki all did some good things in the 2010s for the Twins — and plenty of backup catcher-types deserve shoutouts here, too. But none of them brought more value to the Twins than Joe Mauer did as a catcher in this decade.

First base – Justin Morneau

The committee’s choice: Joe Mauer

Herein lies the difficulty with picking Mauer as a catcher. Because Mauer also was the Twins’ best first baseman of the decade. To me, the choice came down to selecting Garver as the catcher and Mauer at first base, or going with Morneau at first base and giving catcher to Mauer. (Can one person play two positions on a made-up team for a baseball thinkpiece?)

The edge in my mind goes to Morneau. Primarily because of the year he was having when his career and life turned on that broken-up double play in Toronto. The big lefty was hitting .345/.437/.618 with 18 homers when he slid into second base and took a knee to the head, ending his season and changing the course of his baseball career.

Second base – Brian Dozier

The committee’s choice: Brian Dozier

This one’s a layup. Doz hit 167 homers with the Twins, scored almost 600 runs and drove in nearly 500 more. The second baseman came up with the Twins and found his power stroke, batted a cumulative .248/.325/.447 in parts of 7 seasons, and served as unofficial team spokesman for a couple of his final years. His 42 homers in 2016 had all of us looking up power stats to compare with Davey Johnson and Alfonso Soriano, and he added an all-star appearance and a gold glove for his troubles. He was one of the best Twins players of the decade.

Third base – Trevor Plouffe

The committee’s choice: Trevor Plouffe

This came down to Miguel Sanó or Plouffe, since I personally didn’t think Eduardo Escobar had enough time at the position to really qualify for this lineup. Plouffe slugged 96 home runs in more than 700 games with the Twins across parts of 7 seasons in Minnesota. He improved considerably as a third baseman during his time with the Twins, he had a Babe Ruth stretch in his bat, and also was a quality person to have in a clubhouse that was sometimes lacking in good vibes.

Shortstop – Jorge Polanco

The committee’s choice: Eduardo Escobar

Call it wash defensively, maybe? Eye test favors Polanco, though he’s not without his drawbacks as a shortstop. I also understand the committee’s desire to have Escobar’s beaming smile on an all-decade team. Fair play to them. Say whatever you’d like about his throwing arm, this vote made clear to me that Jorge Polanco remains underrated as a baseball player.

Left Field – Eddie Rosario

The committee’s choice: Eddie Rosario

Eddie Rosario is the left fielder of the present and the left fielder of the decade, in my view, and that of the committee’s. Josh Willingham is a candidate here. The separator is that Rosario had made some positive contributions in the field, whereas some members of the committee believed that Willingham was a DH who stood in the outfield. I won’t argue with someone who says that Willingham is one of the most successful free-agent signing in Twins history (and the largest free-agent contract at the time). Willingham got on base a lot more but Rosario actually out-slugs him in a Twins uniform — which is a commentary about Rosario’s game and a nod to how much things have changed in 5 years.

Willingham’s 3 seasons in Minnesota: .232/.353/.446

Rosario’s 5 seasons in Minnesota: .279/.309/.479

Center Field – Byron Buxton

The committee’s choice: Denard Span

This decision for me took the most consideration. Buxton changes games and series more than I remember Span doing (note: I was younger and I also don’t trust my memory at all times). And I’ll grant the committee their demerit to Buxton for not playing enough to earn his way onto this team. It is a real problem the Twins face, and if they want to reach their greatest height they’re going to have to get through to him. ‘Byron,’ they’ll tell him, ‘you’re so good that we would really like it if you could find a way to play 140 games a year. Could you do that? Robbing doubles is great but if it means finding someone else to take the post for the next six weeks, then we’d prefer that double just finds grass.’

Sill, I can’t deny Buxton’s talent and the production when he’s in the lineup. And as much as I want to find a way to get Span on this team, he also missed time toward the end of his Twins career. So, after much deliberation I went with Buxton. The tie-breaker was that Buxton’s fill-ins have done better than Span’s when each outfielder needed to be away.

Right Field – Max Kepler

The committee’s choice: Max Kepler

Michael Cuddyer only played 2 seasons in Minnesota during this decade, so that pretty much takes care of that. Kepler just experienced his breakout year in the big leagues, in the first season of a contract that looks to make him underpaid for the next five years. The first time any of us on the outside had a hint that Kepler had star potential was when he won the Southern League MVP (Double-A) in 2015. That was a great team and he was the best player, later prompting then-Twins manager Paul Molitor to predict multiple all-star appearances for Kepler. The right fielder filled in last year in center field when Buxton was unavailable, and overall he hit .252/.336/.519 with 36 home runs in 2019. He was one of the team’s best players in the final season of the decade, and right now looks to be a cornerstone for the franchise for years to come.

DH – Miguel Sanó

The committee’s choice: Nelson Cruz

If you’re making an all-decade team, you might’ve considered Sanó at third base in place of Plouffe, and then picking another DH to represent the Twins in the 2010s. I thought about that path, but it proved challenging. Nelson Cruz, as great as he was, only played one season in the decade. Jim Thome had a similar issue. Josh Willingham was a power-hitting outfielder, but he had fewer than 75 games as a DH in his brief Twins career. And with apologies to the Fan Club, I didn’t select Robbie Grossman for the team.

In aggregate, Sanó has been the team’s most valuable DH this decade, and that standout 2015 rookie season strengthens his case at DH. The other argument you could make is that Joe Mauer was the team’s best DH of the decade; I think Mauer’s already gotten his due in this column. So I’m taking the power and the .245/.338/.498 batting line, plus the promise that still tantalizes when you watch Sanó regularly: that there’s still a better hitter in there.

Starting Pitchers – Ervin Santana, José Berríos, Kyle Gibson

I went with three starters for this arbitrary list because it felt like the thing to do. Scott Baker, if you’re sorting by Baseball Reference’s Wins Above Replacement, would be next on this list after pitching in 2010 and 2011. The next-in-line starters, for a stroll down memory lane: Phil Hughes, Jake Odorizzi, Carl Pavano, Francisco Liriano (version 2.0), and Sam Deduno. Each of those pitchers could be a chapter in a book, and for now we’ll stick with the 3 chosen.

Santana was one of the best free-agent signings in franchise history. It does say a lot about the franchise’s history with free agency, although it wasn’t intended as an underhanded compliment. Santana signed in 2015 and after serving a PED suspension, he brought credibility to a pitching staff that needed a boost. He was one of two reliable starters down the stretch for a team that flirted with the A.L. Wild Card spot until the final weeks of the season. His Twins career ended in sort of sad fashion: he apparently hurt his finger so badly that he didn’t have his trusty slider, got knocked around in the 2017 A.L. Wild Card game in New York, then waited and had late-offseason surgery, leading to a super underwhelming 2018, and an option in his contract was declined. Still, his Twins career was a good one, with a 3.68 ERA in 85 starts, as the unquestioned leader of the staff when he was healthy.

Berríos‘ story with the Twins still is being written. So far, he’s a two-time A.L. All-Star with two playoff outings, filthy stuff and a work ethic that won’t quit. He cleared 200 innings for the first time in his young career in 2019, and his goals for himself go all the way up to a Cy Young award. So far, the 25-year-old has a 4.21 ERA in 103 starts with the Twins, and that includes a lousy ERA in his fist season with the club. He’s got the stuff to rack up strikeouts (585) and he’s seemingly improved with each year.

Gibson was often derided on social media to the point where he clearly was underappreciated. His reputation as a groundballer who invited contact probably had him in the crosshairs for a Twins fanbase online that had grown tired of hearing the organization’s philosophy wrongly touted as pitching to contact, at a time when the rest of baseball was progressing towards big velocity and strikeouts. In mid-2017, Gibson evolved as a pitcher and started to have success with a high fastball, which in turn made his slider a greater weapon. His story with the Twins might turn to one of those what-if tales, because after a good 2018 season, Gibson got seriously ill over the winter and it affected his entire 2019 campaign. He signed with the Rangers this winter for $30 million, leaving for the first time the organization that drafted him in the first round in 2009. He finished his Twins career with a 4.52 ERA in 1,087 innings, and is the Twins’ pitching leader in WAR (Baseball-Reference) from 2010-19.

Relievers – Glen Perkins and Taylor Rogers

Glen Perkins made 3 all-star teams and was often one of the best players on bad Twins teams. Perkins evolved as a pitcher after things didn’t work out in the starting rotation, and instead settled for becoming the second-best Twins closer in history. He had a huge fastball/slider combo to rack up strikeouts and saves in bunches. If anything, Perkins probably was ahead of his time in the way he viewed the game and his job on the mound. A shoulder injury and subsequent labrum surgery effectively ended his career as an MLB pitcher. Perkins finished the decade with 120 saves, and almost all of those were over a 4-year stretch from 2012-15 when he was one of the best relievers in baseball.

Taylor Rogers might not chase Joe Nathan’s saves record because of the way bullpens are used these days. That’s pretty much the only negative thing you can say about the guy’s résumé. Since he added the crusher slider in 2018, Rogers has been one of the best relievers in the game — at a time when the sport is overflowing with them. Since June of 2018, Rogers leads the American League in Win Probability Added. There’s plenty of wrinkles to that statement but in short we can say that when Rogers enters a game, he takes the Twins’ chances of winning and drives them up. Way up, in his case. He also strikes out nearly one-third of hitters he faces, and he’s got the lowest walk rate among A.L. relievers with his strikeout capabilities. That’s why after four seasons he has a combined 3.04 ERA, and it’s why after two elite years he is on the Twins’ all-decade team.

Rookie Hitter of the Decade – Miguel Sanó (2015)

There are several candidates here, which tracks with the general feeling from Twins fans that while there wasn’t a lot of winning in the early part of the decade, the club hasn’t been without promise. Luis Arraez in 2019 and Danny Santana in 2014. Both put in a season that made them look like building blocks. Santana has had a winding career, while Arraez is written in pencil in our minds as the opening day second baseman in 2020. Other candidates who deserves a seat at the table are Eddie Rosario (2015) and Danny Valencia (2010).

None of those hitters took the league by storm the way Sanó did in ’15. He was called up in July, six years after the twists and turns of international signing day landed him with the Twins organization. In a Twins lineup that included Joe Mauer and Torii Hunter and Brian Dozier and Eduardo Escobar and Aaron Hicks in his final year in Minnesota, Sanó asserted himself as the most feared hitter almost immediately. He hit .269/.385/.530 and hit 18 homers in a half-season, and quickly took over the cleanup spot in the order and stopped getting fed fastballs.

Rookie Pitcher of the Decade – Scott Diamond (2012)

Easy call. Scott Diamond was an incredible story for the Twins in 2012. With due respect, the lefty came more or less out of nowhere and had the best rookie season for any Twins pitcher this decade. (Tyler Duffey got consideration for his impressive stretch run in 2015, but Diamond takes this cake.) For a brief while, he appeared to be the magic pitcher the Twins had been looking for since Brad Radke retired – relative success without big velocity or strikeout numbers, instead relying on not walking anybody and getting weak contact.

Diamond made 27 starts (173 innings) in his excellent 2012 run, with a 3.54 ERA and a 12.6% strikeout rate. The year before he’d made 7 starts with the Twins and had an ERA that started with a 5. The year after that standout rookie season he again had an ERA that started with a 5, and he didn’t pitch for the Twins again after that.

Hitter of the Decade – Joe Mauer

Pitcher of the decade – Ervin Santana