Twins bring back Ehire Adrianza on a 1-year deal

The Twins and Ehire Adrianza have agreed to a 1-year deal, the team announced ahead of Monday’s contract tender deadline. Bob Nightengale (USA TODAY) reports that the contract will pay him $1.6 million.

That’s a good price for a player that can do all the things that “AD” can do with the Twins. Last year he played every spot on the infield (shortstop is his most natural) and he even filled in as a reserve outfielder in a pinch.

Much is made of the offensive onslaught from players like Mitch Garver, Nelson Cruz, Max Kepler and others. One of the unsung reasons the 2019 Twins were such a great offensive club was the contribution of players like Adrianza. He batted .272/.349/.416 as an “extra player,” and his third season in a Twins uniform was easily his best with the bat. Those offensive stats from 2019 are better than some starting shortstops in the big leagues.

Adrianza is a 30-year-old switch hitter and could be a free agent as early as next winter. He’s soft-spoken but clearly he has fans on the Twins coaching staff, including manager Rocco Baldelli, for his role of doing anything that’s asked and hitting enough to keep the line moving.