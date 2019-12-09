Twins Hot Stove: Madison Bumgarner reportedly seeking $100 million

Once Zack Wheeler signed, the prices on the pitching market likely started to clarify. If Wheeler is worth $118 million over 5 years, what’s a better pitcher like Gerrit Cole going to cost? Or what’s Madison Bumgarner going to get?

Apparently teams are being told that MadBum – World Series hero and 2020 mid-rotation starter – is seeking at least $100 million over 5 years, per a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Bumgarner, 30, made 34 starts with a 3.90 ERA in what could be his final season in the place he became a legend. He struck out 24.1% of hitters in 2019 with the Giants, and walked 5.1% of opposing hitters.

The best starters left on the free-agent market are Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg. After that it’s Hyun-jin Ryu and Madison Bumgarner. The Twins reportedly are “in on” Ryu, last year’s runner-up for the N.L. Cy Young award.

The other teams who have been linked to Bumgarner in reports include the Reds, White Sox, Braves, Cardinals and Yankees, and speculatively, the Giants and many others.

The Twins have addressed approximately 3 spots in their starting rotation for 2020, and clearly they’re searching for more. They made an offer to Zack Wheeler but it wasn’t enough to keep him from the Phillies. They have José Berríos and Jake Odorizzi and Michael Pineda under employment control for 2020. Estimates guess that Berríos will earn roughly $5.5 million, while Odorizzi agreed to a 1-year deal for $17.8 million and Pineda signed up for 2 years and $20 million, reportedly. Pineda will sit out 39 games following his 2019 suspension, and is eligible to pitch in the postseason if the Twins make it this year.