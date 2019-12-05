Twins hot stove: Minnesota among teams interested in Yoshitomo Tsutsugo [Report]

While it would seem the top priority in Minnesota would be to add pitching, it doesn’t mean that the Twins are out on bats altogether. And according to a report from Jon Morosi, the Twins are one of the teams that has shown interest in NPB outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo.

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, whose posting window closes two weeks from today, is drawing @MLB interest from a group that includes the #WhiteSox, #BlueJays, #Tigers and #Twins, sources say. He has averaged about 35 HR per season over the last 4 years with Yokohama (NPB). @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 5, 2019

Yoshitomo, who just turned 28, is a left-handed hitter with some power. Last season for the Yokohama Bay Stars he hit 29 home runs and batted .272/.388/.511 in 131 games. In 4,000 career plate appearances, he’s hit .285/.382/.528 with 205 career home runs, although that also includes trips to the plate he took 10 years ago as an 18-year-old.

I haven’t seen him play, so I don’t have much to say about his fielding, but some published reports are skeptical of his ability in the outfield. And in any case, it would be an interesting fit for the Twins, considering that they’ve got at least 3 outfielders that many would deem starting quality, plus a DH in Nelson Cruz who received MVP votes.

The Twins on Monday non-tendered C.J. Cron and have not replaced that position yet, so some have wondered if they’ll be active in the market for first basemen.