Twins Hot Stove: Rendon to the Angels; Twins ‘in the mix’ for Josh Donaldson [Reports]

With Anthony Rendon signing the third Scott Boras megacontract in as many days, the third base market has its high-water mark. Rendon is a superstar who just won a World Series, and he agreed to a contract in Anaheim that will pay him $245 million over 7 years, according to reports.

That’s a huge money deal, $35 million per season, for a player who easily should be worth that in 2020. And now the Angels pair Rendon with a couple other superstars, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, and they’ll still probably need to add some pitching.

Since the start of 2017, Rendon has hit .310/.397.556, with 83 home runs and a glove at third base that is widely respected at age 29.

Now, the free-agent market turns its eyes to Josh Donaldson, at least among impact position players. (There also is speculation that the Cubs would trade Kris Bryant, which might open interesting possibilities; and same goes for superstar Nolan Arenado in Colorado.)

The Twins are one of the teams in the mix for Donaldson, per Mark Feinsand.

With Rendon headed to the Angels, all eyes now turn to Josh Donaldson. The Rangers, Nationals, Braves, Twins and Dodgers all remain in the mix for the 2015 AL MVP, per sources. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 12, 2019

And they all make some sense. The Rangers just “missed out” on Rendon, once seen as the favorite to sign him, although reportedly unwilling to go beyond a 5-year deal to sign a superstar in his late-20’s. So, Donaldson to Arlington could be a nice fit in a new ballpark.

The Nats just lost Rendon.

The Braves saw up close the value that Donaldson adds to a club, even if he’s not MVP Donaldson from a few years ago. He’s healthy, he plays third base, and he mashed to the tune of .259/.379/.521 and 37 homers.

The Dodgers are a bit of an imperfect fit, but they have plenty of moving parts and objectively, adding Donaldson to their stacked lineup would be all kinds of fun.

The Twins are an interesting club here. They have Miguel Sanó at third base right now, and a stated desire to keep that position in his mix going forward. But Donaldson is at a higher level, and they just non-tendered their first baseman C.J. Cron. A move to first base for Sanó would be welcomed by some corners of the fan base, especially if it cleared a path for Donaldson, who reportedly seeks at least a 4-year deal.