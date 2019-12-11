Twins Hot Stove: Twins eyeing relievers, ‘talking about’ Dellin Betances [Reports]

The Minnesota Twins have talked about a fun and high-upside project on the pitching mound: ex-Yankees reliever Dellin Betances. That’s according to a report from Kristie Ackert of the NY Daily News.

Dellin Betances being talked about by #Twins. — Kristie Ackert (@ByKristieAckert) December 11, 2019

The Rays have also asked about Betances, the report said. Another report said the Dodgers are interested as well. It’s not clear if that interest is still there in Southern California after the Dodgers signed reliever Blake Treinen to a $10 million deal.

Why would such a high-octane reliever like Betances be readily available? In short, injuries and ineffectiveness. Here’s an excerpt from Ackert’s report:

The 31-year-old New York native suffered from shoulder fatigue in spring training that eventually led to a strained lat muscle. After rehabbing, Betances returned to pitch one inning before injuring his Achilles tendon in a freak incident: he was celebrating completing his first inning of 2019.

But Betances has one of those arms that catches attention – when he’s healthy and on. The former Yankees setup man made 4 consecutive all-star teams, and if you remove the injury-wrecked 2019 season, he’s had a terrific career. From 2013-18 he had a 2.33 ERA, an elite 40.% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His story for a while was that he had strikeout stuff and not enough command to truly break through to that top level.

Anyway, the Twins love projects and Derek Falvey often says there’s no such thing as too much pitching. And, to be fair to Betances, “project” is an overly harsh term for a guy who was great a season ago and then just missed a year with a couple injuries, one of them during a celebration.

…

Some other reliever names to consider for the Twins, per our friend Darren Doogie Wolfson:

Will Harris, 35

Steve Cishek, 34

Sergio Romo, 37

Daniel Hudson, 33

Also: Cishek and Harris. But top priority remains the same as yesterday and many weeks ago: a solid starter. #MNTwins https://t.co/9KctFYmiHF — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) December 11, 2019

It’s important to guard against that autocorrect.