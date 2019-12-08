Twins Hot Stove: Twins ‘in on’ Hyun-jin Ryu, runner-up for N.L. Cy Young [Report]

Hyun-jin Ryu, the Cy Young runner-up in the National League in 2019, is on the radar of the Minnesota Twins, according to a report from Jon Heyman.

Ryu is one of the best pitchers on the free-agent market, although it’s fair to classify the 32-year-old lefty a step below Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg. If that pair represents the wealthy among free-agent pitchers, then Ryu should be considered firmly upper-middle-class.

#MNTwins are in on Hyun-Jin Ryu. Also: Jays and Dodgers (tho his old team is also looking even higher (Cole/Strasburg) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2019

He posted a 2.32 ERA in 29 starts for the Dodgers last year. He struck out 22.5% of hitters that he faced (a similar rate as Kyle Gibson) and walked 3.3% of them (among the MLB leaders).

Given that he’ll be 33 years old before the beginning of May, it’s fair to wonder if Ryu will be in the market for those long-term contracts that could stretch more than 5 years. Given his recent effectiveness, he’s more than worth a look for a team in need of pitching like the Twins. And given his age and injury history, any long-term bet could be seen as a gamble. Read: big money, short-term? Time will tell.

Ryu accepted the Qualifying Offer last year to stay with the Dodgers, making him ineligible to get such an offer this year. Unlike Zack Wheeler, Madison Bumgarner, Strasburg or Cole, signing Ryu would not cost the Twins any draft assets.

Here are the starters with the best ERA over the past 3 seasons combined (min. total 200 innings): Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw, Hyun-jin Ryu. The former Dodgers star is not the same strikeout artist as the other three on the list, and he hasn’t been nearly as available as those guys. And yet, that’s the list.

He’s one of 4 pitchers that we at SKOR North suggested as a Twins target on a shorter-term contract. So far the Twins have been reported as “in on” two — Ryu and Jordan Lyles — and they signed a third, Michael Pineda.