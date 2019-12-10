Twins in pursuit of Dallas Keuchel, Madison Bumgarner, Hyun-jin Ryu [Report]

The Twins could return from the west coast with a little early Christmas present. Looking to bolster their pitching, the Twins reportedly are in pursuit of 3 big-name starting pitchers: Dallas Keuchel, Madison Bumgarner and Hyun-jin Ryu, according to Jon Heyman.

#MNTwins are pursuing 3 starters: Ryu, Keuchel and Bumgarner — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 10, 2019

The best starting pitcher on the market is still out there, and his name is Gerrit Cole. After Stephen Strasburg got a lot richer to stay in Washington this week, we can only guess at what Cole will command on the open market.

After those two stars, I consider this class of shopping to be in that “Mid-rotation Starter” bin that Jake Odorizzi would have belonged to if he became a free agent. And at the outset of the winter we said that if they targeted two of those pitchers, a staff filler and a trade acquisition that moves the needle, then they could be pretty happy with their winter. So far they’re halfway there.

Odorizzi accepted the 1-year Qualifying Offer for $17.8 million. Michael Pineda (filler) is back for a reported 2 years and $20 million. And the opinion here is that if you have to you can count on 30 starts — maybe more — to come from the group of Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer, Brusdar Graterol or maybe even Lewis Thorpe.

As for their free-agent pursuits, I’ve written and talked about each of these pitchers at length this winter. For me the most interesting would be Ryu. He’s also the oldest of the group, followed by Keuchel and then Bumgarner.

The Twins have been linked on the rumor mill to MadBum since the summer. And they would have liked to sign Keuchel when he was a free agent last year, although his salary requests never matched what they were looking to spend for his services.

Bumgarner, 30, made 34 starts with a 3.90 ERA in what could be his final season in the place he became a legend. He struck out 24.1% of hitters in 2019 with the Giants, and walked 5.1% of opposing hitters. The other teams who have been linked to Bumgarner in reports include the Reds, White Sox, Braves, Cardinals and Yankees, and speculatively, the Giants and many others.

Ryu, 32, posted a 2.32 ERA in 29 starts for the Dodgers last year. He struck out 22.5% of hitters that he faced (a similar rate as Kyle Gibson) and walked 3.3% of them (among the MLB leaders). Ryu accepted the Qualifying Offer last year to stay with the Dodgers, making him ineligible to get such an offer this year. So he would not cost the Twins any draft assets, unlike QO-rejectors Zack Wheeler, Bumgarner or Cole.

Keuchel, 31, had a 3.75 ERA in 19 starts with the Braves. He’s more of a groundball/control pitcher than a strikeout machine (18.7% strikeout rate, 8% walk rate). His strength is a real strength; he led Major League Baseball by a comfortable margin with his 60.1% groundball rate — minimum 100 innings on the mound. That made him effective with the Braves but I question if it’s an effective pairing in Minnesota, given the gloves and arms they have around the infield right now.

Keuchel did not sign until after the June draft, in part because teams lowered their offers to account for the draft pick and draft spending allotment they’d lose by signing him. Once the draft was gone, that wrinkle was removed and Keuchel signed with the Braves. The way I read things last year is that Keuchel could very well have landed with a team in spring training, or earlier, and instead held a high line on his own value demonstrated over multiple years. The former Cy Young winner effectively bet on himself to go get rich this winter. (His holdout counterpart, Craig Kimbrel, took the multi-year offer from the Cubs, cashing in at that moment instead of holding out for more this offseason.)